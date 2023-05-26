Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Swimsuit: See the Photo

Lindsay Lohan is continuing to soak up her baby bliss. The Mean Girls actress shared a picture of her baby bump on Thursday (May 25).

The snap features Lohan reclining in a black bathing suit and aviator sunglasses, smiling at the camera. She captioned the photo with a smiling, sunglasses-wearing emoji.

Her account followers shared their delight in the comments. “You’re exuding such love, peace, and happiness! Truly happy to see this!” one person wrote. Another user added, “Absolutely glowing! Don’t know why this reminds me of The Parent Trap when Halle is by the pool but it does! You look amazing.”

The new photo is the latest pregnancy snap Lohan has shared. In April, the star — who is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, whom she tagged in her new Instagram photo — showed off her bump on two separate occasions, the first while wearing a crochet maxi dress, and the other while posing in photos with her close friends and family.

Following Lohan’s pregnancy announcement in March, her mother, Dina, shed some light on how the “Confessions of a Broken Heart” singer is feeling about becoming a mom. “Lindsay has always loved kids, because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I’m one of four,” Dina explained at the time. “We have a big family, so she’s always wanted children. And she’s so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her.”

“She’s been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive,” Dina added. “It’s the right time for her, and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they’re just so happy. They’re just really happy and ready.”

See Lindsay’s new baby bump photo below.