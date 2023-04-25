Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her New Baby Bump in Crochet Maxi Dress

Lindsay Lohan is basking in her pregnancy glow! The star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 25) to highlight her day at NYC’s Edition hotel, and kicked things off with a classic mirror selfie.

In the photo, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress is seen making a kiss face while sporting an ankle-length, green and white crochet dress. While she’s not posing from the side, her tiny baby bump is still seen peeking through the outfit.

Lohan revealed last month that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child. “We are blessed and excited!” she wrote alongside a surprise Instagram photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon …” written on it. The pregnancy news comes less than a year after Lohan and Shammas tied the knot.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” she later shared in a sweet statement to TMZ.

Speaking with People, the singer-actress’ mom was overwhelmed with excitement about the upcoming grandchild. “Lindsay has always loved kids, because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I’m one of four,” Dina Lohan explained. “We have a big family, so she’s always wanted children. And she’s so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her.”