Samantha Ronson Reacts to Lindsay Lohan Pregnancy News

Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2008 to 2009. The pair have remained friends — Lohan revealed during a 2019 interview with The Howard Stern Show that she and the DJ “were friends more than anything” — so how does Ronson feel about the actress’ recent pregnancy announcement?

“I wish her all the best,” she told TMZ on Tuesday. “It’s always great news when someone is expecting a baby.”

Lohan revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas in an Instagram post Tuesday by sharing a photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon …” printed on it. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the photo, ending her message with prayer hands, gray heart, baby face and baby bottle emojis.

The Mean Girls actress also caught up with TMZ and issued a statement about entering motherhood in the months ahead. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Following Lohan’s baby news, several stars flocked to the comments section of her post to wish her well, including Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Quinta Brunson, Amanda Seyfried and more.

“Welcome to the Mommy Club!” wrote Hilton, who recently welcomed her very first child with husband Carter Reum via surrogate this year.

Lohan’s pregnancy comes a little under a year of being married to the financier. The star announced her engagement to Shammas in November 2021 and confirmed in July that that they had quietly married each other.