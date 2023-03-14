Paris Hilton, Amanda Seyfried & More Welcome Lindsay Lohan to the ‘Mommy Club’ After Pregnancy Reveal

Lindsay Lohan announced her surprise pregnancy news with husband Badar Shammas on Tuesday (March 14) and her comments have been flooded with well wishes from Paris Hilton, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and more.

“Congratulations love! So happy for you…Welcome to the Mommy Club!” wrote Hilton, who recently welcomed her very first child with husband Carter Reum as well via surrogate. The heiress’ aunt, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, added, “OMG… So happy for you!!!!” with a single red heart emoji.

Seyfried, who co-starred with Lohan in 2004’s Mean Girls, commented, “This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!” from her official Instagram account while Chabert, a third member of The Plastics, wrote, “I’m thrilled for you!!!! So exciting.”

Other famous faces to add their heartfelt congratulations to Lohan’s news included Donatella Versace (a trio of sparkle emojis), Bella Thorne (“OMG Congrats!”), Kathy Hilton (“I am so happy for you” with a flurry of emojis), Quinta Brunson (“Omg congrats Lindsay!”), Nancy Meyers (“Lindsay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you!”) and more.

Ahead of the pregnancy announcement, Lohan had commented on the possibility of recording a new album while promoting her Netflix holiday romance Falling for Christmas. “If you hear music from me, it will hopefully be in a movie musical,” she said in an interview with Who What Wear at the time. “I’ve done a ton of songs that are sitting, waiting. Maybe five years down the line, I’ll do another album.”

Though it’s been 18 years since her sophomore studio effort, 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw), the “Rumors” singer did record a new cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” for the end credits of her latest Christmas movie.

Check out all the comments on Lohan’s exciting baby news below.