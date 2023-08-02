Lindsay Lohan Is ‘Not a Regular Mom’ in Cute Postpartum Selfie

Lindsay Lohan is glowing in motherhood! The star, who recently gave birth to her first child, took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 2) to share a postpartum mirror selfie complete with a Mean Girls reference.

In the snap, the 37-year-old actress is seen giving a soft smile to the camera as she rocks a pair of grey Frida Mom postpartum underwear. “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world,” she wrote in the caption, before tweaking an iconic quote from her Amy Poehler’s character in the 2004 film, Mean Girls: “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

Lohan, of course, starred in the comedy film as Cady Heron.

In July, Lohan’s reps confirmed to Billboard that singer-actress gave birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas. The newborn is a “beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” the rep said. “The family is over the moon in love.”

The actress first announced her surprise pregnancy in March. At the time, she shared a photo of a white onesie featuring the words “coming soon,” and tagged financier Shammas in the post. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the post.