Lindsay Lohan Is ‘Not a Regular Mom’ in Cute Postpartum Selfie

The 'Mean Girls' reference comes just a few weeks after the superstar welcomed her first child.

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on February 09, 2023 in New York City. Hippolyte Petit/GI

Lindsay Lohan is glowing in motherhood! The star, who recently gave birth to her first child, took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 2) to share a postpartum mirror selfie complete with a Mean Girls reference.

Lindsay Lohan

In the snap, the 37-year-old actress is seen giving a soft smile to the camera as she rocks a pair of grey Frida Mom postpartum underwear. “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world,” she wrote in the caption, before tweaking an iconic quote from her Amy Poehler’s character in the 2004 film, Mean Girls: “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

Lohan, of course, starred in the comedy film as Cady Heron.

In July, Lohan’s reps confirmed to Billboard that singer-actress gave birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas. The newborn is a “beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” the rep said. “The family is over the moon in love.”

The actress first announced her surprise pregnancy in March. At the time, she shared a photo of a white onesie featuring the words “coming soon,” and tagged financier Shammas in the post. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the post.

