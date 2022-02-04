Lindsay Lohan Pokes Fun at Her Party Girl Past in Planet Fitness Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Lindsay Lohan is letting everyone know that she’s focusing on self-care and turning over a new leaf. The singer and Mean Girls actress teamed up with Planet Fitness for its 2022 Super Bowl ad, released on Friday (Feb. 4), and poked fun at her former reputation of being a party girl in the 2000s — a stark difference from how she’s choosing to function in the present day.

The commercial, which is narrated by Star Trek‘s William Shatner, features Lohan exercising at Planet Fitness and acting differently from how the public tends to view her. “People are wondering,” Shatners starts, before the gym-goers — who are all toiling away at their ellipticals and treadmills — shout, “What’s gotten into Lindsay?”

The “Rumors” singer then impresses people in the commercial with her “newfound” intelligence, raking in $175,000 in a game of Jeopardy, staying in and sleeping instead of going out to nightclubs, and blinging out alcohol detection anklets — much like the ones she used to sport — for others instead of herself. “Maybe it’s not what’s gotten into Lindsay, but maybe what Lindsay’s gotten into,” the Star Trek actor muses, before promoting the fitness chain’s $10 a month members fee.

According to Lohan, she was very hands on with developing the plot of the Super Bowl commercial. “I was really involved in the concept,” she told Good Morning America. “You have to poke fun at the things, bring light to the situation, especially when I’m in such a good place to talk about it. This is the final … the last time we’ll go backwards and bring up the past.”

Speaking of what has inspired her to make shift to a healthier lifestyle, the 35-year-old said, “I think it takes time … a lot of soul searching and taking time for you. A lot of it was change of scenery, people, places and things, a lot of that made a big difference. And then not filming for so long and making movies for a long time, especially during the pandemic, that made me appreciate it more and miss it so much more that I knew I was ready to come back. I feel really lucky and blessed.”

In addition to her recent engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas, the singer released “Lullaby” — her most recent single in collaboration with sister Ali Lohan — as an NFT in March 2021; the track came a year after Lohan released “Back to Me” in April 2020. The Parent Trap actress’ two albums — 2004’s Speak and 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw) — charted at No. 4 and No. 20 on the Billboard 200, respectively.

See Lohan’s Super Bowl ad and spot all of its celebrity cameos below.