Here’s What Lindsay Lohan Had to Say About a Potential New Album

The much awaited “Lohanaissace” is fully underway, and Lindsay Lohan is fresh off the release of her return to film with Netflix’s Falling for Christmas.

With Lohan’s reemergence into the spotlight, 90s and early 2000s babies are eager to know if the star will also drop another album, as it’s been 17 years since her last album, 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw). She teased a potential return in 2020 with the single “Back to Me,” but in a new interview with Who What Wear, the Parent Trap actress didn’t seem to be in any rush to put out music.

“If you hear music from me, it will hopefully be in a movie musical,” she explained to the publication, before adding, I’ve done a ton of songs that are sitting, waiting. Maybe five years down the line, I’ll do another album.”

As for flying under the radar the past several years, Lohan shared how grounding it was. “Whenever you slow down, you realize that every little thing can make you happy in a different way,” she shared. The star married financier Bader Shammas early this year, and prior to that, moved to Dubai in 2014, where paparazzi are illegal. “I found it to be a sacred space for me. I could do my own thing, and nobody bothered me,” she said.

She also explained her reasoning to return to the screen with Falling for Christmas. “I wanted to do something where people felt like I hadn’t left,” she shared. “You know a lot of people say ‘comeback’ and stuff, and that puts a lot of pressure on the situation, and I’m not one that wants that attention.”

Falling for Christmas is currently available to stream on Netflix.