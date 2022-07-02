×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lindsay Lohan Marries Financier Bader Shammas: ‘I Am the Luckiest Woman in the World’

The couple announced their engagement last November.

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan attends the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 25, 2019 in New York City. Santiago Felipe/GI

Actress and singer Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday (July 2) as a married woman.

The Freaky Friday star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance.

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote in the post. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Explore

Explore

Lindsay Lohan

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The couple had announced their engagement last November. People and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding, but no details were offered.

Related

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Joins TikTok, Recreates Iconic 'Parent Trap' Scene

While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for “a smart businessman” and someone who doesn’t like the spotlight. Shammas’ Instagram account is private.

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress and sometimes singer has worked through some sobriety issues in recent years, and has recently filmed a romantic comedy that is due to be released on Netflix later this year.

See Lohan’s post on Instagram here.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad