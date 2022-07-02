Lindsay Lohan Marries Financier Bader Shammas: ‘I Am the Luckiest Woman in the World’

Lindsay Lohan attends the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 25, 2019 in New York City.

Actress and singer Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday (July 2) as a married woman.

The Freaky Friday star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance.

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan wrote in the post. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

The couple had announced their engagement last November. People and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding, but no details were offered.

While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for “a smart businessman” and someone who doesn’t like the spotlight. Shammas’ Instagram account is private.

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress and sometimes singer has worked through some sobriety issues in recent years, and has recently filmed a romantic comedy that is due to be released on Netflix later this year.

