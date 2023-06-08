Lindsay Lohan Shares the Encouraging Parenting Advice Jamie Lee Curtis Gave Her

Lindsay Lohan is ready to be a mom, and the pregnant star recently sat down with Allure to share her feelings as she embarks on her new motherhood journey.

For advice, the actress turned to her onscreen mom, her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who told her to simply “bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.”

“I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she continued, nothing that she’s been crying a lot throughout her pregnancy. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am,” she clarified. “Though now, it’s probably baby emotion.”

Lohan revealed back in March that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child. “We are blessed and excited!” she wrote alongside a surprise Instagram photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon …” written on it. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” she later shared in a sweet statement to TMZ.

Following her announcement, in April, Curtis showered Lohan with love on Instagram. “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be,” the Everything Everywhere All at Once star captioned a repost of photos Lohan shared a day prior, in which she’s seen holding her growing stomach, as well as smiling with friends and family at a variety of recent events.

Back in February, Curtis told Variety that a Freaky Friday sequel is “going to happen” at the Producers Guild Awards. “It’s going to happen,” she said. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”