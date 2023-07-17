Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is a mom! The singer-actress has given birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas, her rep confirms to Billboard.

The newborn is a “beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” the rep says. “The family is over the moon in love.”

The actress first announced her surprise pregnancy in March. At the time, she shared a photo of a white onesie featuring the words “coming soon,” and tagged financier Shammas in the post. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the post.

After announcing that the couple was expecting, the actress said in a statement to TMZ, “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

Days before giving birth, the “Rumors” singer showed off her baby bump and the little one’s nursery. In snaps in an Instagram carousel post, the star — glowing in a long, white knit dress, her hand on her bump — stands in front of a brown and white crib. The nursery walls are painted in a beachy theme, with a sailboat on the blue water, birds flying and the sun shining. “So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby! Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful 😊,” she captioned her post.

Lohan and Shammas announced their engagement in November 2021, and confirmed In July 2022 that she was married. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” the Freaky Friday actress captioned a photo of the couple at the time. “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”