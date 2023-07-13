Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Beachy Nursery & Growing Baby Bump in New Photos

Lindsay Lohan is getting ready to give birth, and ahead of welcoming her baby with husband Bader Shammas, the actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her growing bump and the nursery ahead of the baby’s arrival.

“Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful,”‘ she captioned photos of her and the pieces in her nursery from a collaboration with baby brand Nestig, including a white-and-tan hardwood crib with a mobile — with puffy clouds, stars, the sun and an airplane — attached to its side. Lohan wears a white knit dress and smiles from ear to ear in the images.

“Soooo beyond blessed and super excited [prayer hand emoji] see you very soon my lovee,” Lohan’s mother Dina wrote in the comments section of the post.

Fans in the comments section gushed over how happy and healthy the Mean Girls actresses looked in the pictures. One user wrote, “Ok the nursery is beautiful, but you mama are stunning. Wishing nothing but the best for you and your family,” while another chimed in, “You look beautiful, and the baby’s room looks dreamy.” Another fan shared their love of the collection and commented on Lohan’s glowing appearance: “You look absolutely gorgeous and dreamy, ma’am!! I wish you and the baby a safe delivery and recovery!! Your collection looks amazing!”

See the photos of Lohan in her new nursery below.