Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs Medley of ‘Encanto’ Songs for First Time on ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

Lin-Manuel Miranda performed songs from Disney’s Encanto for the first time during his visit to The Tonight Show on Friday (Oct. 28).

Host Jimmy Fallon opened the musical segment by rattling off the impressive accomplishments of the hit animated film’s mega-successful soundtrack, including nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 the Billboard 200 and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” spending five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

“You wrote like eight of these songs on the soundtrack,” Fallon excitedly pointed out before asking Miranda if he had ever performed the tracks live. “I never have,” the Hamilton creator replied.

From there, Miranda and Fallon quickly changed into caterpillar costumes — a nod to “Dos Oruguitas,” which was nominated for best original song at the 2022 Oscars — and performed a medley of songs from Encanto. The nearly six-minute performance also found the pair donning fake muscles for “Surface Pressure,” goofing around on tiny accordions for “The Family Madrigal,” and swirling alongside a group of dancers for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

“All these songs were written by this guy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, by the way,” Fallon announced to the audience as the duo concluded the megahit.

In addition to the Encanto medley, Miranda also sat down with Fallon to discuss a number of topics, ranging from taking his 4-year-old son to see Hamilton for the first time to the the Encanto cast’s upcoming back-to-back shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 11-12.

Watch Miranda and Fallon’s Encanto medley below.