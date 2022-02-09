Is It Time to Talk About Broadway? Lin-Manuel Miranda Thinks ‘Encanto’ Could Work Onstage

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Film Independent Screening of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" at The Landmark on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Could the Family Madrigal be headed to the Great White Way? Lin-Manuel Miranda shed some light on the possibility of Encanto being adapted for Broadway this week.

“I think it weirdly lends itself well,” he said when speaking to E! News. “They don’t always, you know? Like, I can’t picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don’t know how you’d do the ocean. But … I think there’s a world for that.”

The Tony-winning playwright behind hits like Hamilton and In the Heights even teased that some of what was left on the cutting-room floor would be perfect for the stage. “My first draft of the last song in the movie, ‘All of You,’ was like seven minutes long,” he revealed. “It was so late in production that they were like, ‘Lin, we won’t make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.’ So I’ve got the Broadway finale, like, in the chamber.”

Miranda also remains open to continuing the story of the magical, multigenerational Madrigals in another film or TV follow-up, saying, “I would love to continue. Again, there’s so many stories in that house.”

Currently, Encanto‘s fan-favorite group number, the irresistible “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row and just ascended to the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart, while the film’s soundtrack has spent four weeks and counting atop the Billboard 200.

“I can’t believe the success of the soundtrack in general,” the Tick, Tick…Boom! director added. “Not just ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ but there’s like six songs on that chart, which is amazing. It means people are really invested in the story and invested in this family.”

Indeed, one of those songs — the Spanish-language “Dos Oruguitas” performed by Sebastian Yatra — scored Miranda his second career Academy Award nomination for best original song following “How Far I’ll Go” from 2016’s Moana.