Lily Allen Defends ‘Nepo Babies,’ Says Kids With Famous Parents ‘Crave Stability and Love’

Lily Allen is offering up her two cents about nepotism babies.

The singer and actress, 37, defended “nepo babies” in a series of tweets on Monday and Tuesday (Dec.19-20), arguing that children with famous parents are often “starved” of basic emotional needs and “crave stability” while growing up surrounded by the constant demands of the entertainment industry.

Allen, the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, tweeted that the nepotism babies people “should be worrying about” are those with parents working in legal, political and banking careers.

“We’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity,” Allen wrote. “BUT that’s none of my business.”

In response to her tweet, she added, “And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing.”

Allen’s comments arrive in the wake of New York magazine’s “Year of the Nepo Baby” cover story on Monday, which examines the offspring of famous actors and musicians, including Dakota Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp and Zoë Kravitz.

The former Lily Allen and Friends host, who has acted in many of her parents’ projects over the years, acknowledged that she is a nepotism baby who had a “privileged upbringing” that “created so many opportunities for me.” She added that the entertainment industry is not “parent friendly” and often has a negative impact on kids who grow up around it.

“In childhood we crave stability and love, nurturing,” Allen tweeted. “We don’t care about money or proximity to power yet. Many of the nepo babies are starved of these basic things in childhood as their parents are probably narcissistic.”

“And entertainment business is not parent friendly eg. Touring/months away shooting. It can be hard to see one’s own privilege when you’re still processing childhood trauma, and a lot of these kids haven’t figured that out yet.”

And before you come at me for being a nepo baby myself, I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing. https://t.co/tnrz8v8OsF — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 19, 2022

and entertainment business is not parent friendly eg.. Touring/ months away shooting. It can be hard to see one’s own privilege when you’re still processing childhood trauma, and a lot of these kids haven’t figured that out yet. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 19, 2022

I mention my age because I haven’t always been able to have that conversation, in my twenties I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had, — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022

But we all know it’s more complicated than that.

It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022

I promise you I’m not rooting for an industry full of people that had childhoods that looked like mine.I just really think that we can’t get to a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as it is to laugh at the kids of famous people. Nepo babies have feelings. — Lily A (@lilyallen) December 20, 2022