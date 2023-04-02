×
Lil Yachty Performs ‘the BLACK seminole.’ & ‘drive ME crazy!’ With Diana Gordon in ‘SNL’ Debut: Watch

The rapper delivered tracks from his fifth album, "Let's Start Here."

Lil Yachty performs on "Saturday Night Live"
Lil Yachty performs as musical guest during "Saturday Night Live" on April 1, 2023. Will Heath/NBC

Lil Yachty took viewers on a trip during Saturday Night Live on April 1.

For his musical guest debut on the iconic sketch comedy show, the 25-year-old rapper — who appeared on Billboard‘s cover in March — performed a pair of tracks from his mind-bending psychedelic album, Let’s Start Here., which dropped earlier this year.

Yachty transformed the Studio 8H into a swamp-like atmosphere for his performances of “the BLACK seminole.” and “drive ME crazy!” The moody nighttime performances featured backing by singer-songwriter Diana Gordon and a full band.

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson served as host during the April 1 episode of SNL.

Let’s Start Here., Yachty’s foray into the rock world, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums in early February. The set peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200.

“I did what I really wanted to do, which was create a body of work that reflected me,” Yachty told Billboard of Let’s Start Here. “My idea was for this album to be a journey: Press play and fall into a void.”

Watch Lil Yachty’s SNL performances below. For those without cable, the broadcast streams on Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans access to previous SNL episodes.

