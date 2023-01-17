Lil Yachty Announces New Album ‘Let’s Start Here’

Lil Yachty is ready to enter into a new chapter of his musical career, and announced his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, on Tuesday (Jan. 17).

“Let’s Start Here. – 1/27,” he captioned the cover art on his Instagram, which featured a distorted illustration of men and women suited up. “Chapter 2. Thank You for the patience.”

In an interview with Ice Box last year, the rapper revealed he was going in a different direction with the sound of his upcoming studio effort. “My new album is a non-rap album,” he declared. “It’s alternative, it’s sick… It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all live instrumentation.”

This wouldn’t be Yachty’s first dip into the genre, as he collaborated with Tame Impala on a 2021 remix of “Breathe Deeper” from The Slow Rush B-Sides & Remixes, which peaked at No. 47 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

In October 2022, the 25-year-old MC returned to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 2021’s “Hit Bout It,” featuring Kodak Black,” with his frigid, viral sensation “Poland.” The song reached No. 40 on the all-genre chart and entered the top 10 of Billboard‘s Rap Streaming Songs chart. He also produced several songs on Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Yachty released his last full-length album, Lil Boat 3, on May 29, 2020 via Capitol Records, Motown Records and Quality Control Music. The 19-track set, which included lead single “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring DaBaby and Drake, launched at No. 14 on the Billboard 200.

See the album artwork for Let’s Start Here below.