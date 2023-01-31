×
Lil Wayne Plots Welcome to Tha Carter North American Tour: Here Are the Dates

Tickets for the trek go on sale soon.

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Ramona Rosales

Weezy is coming to a city near you in 2023. Lil Wayne announced on Tuesday (Jan. 31) that he will be embarking on the Welcome to Tha Carter tour, which will see him travel across 28 cities in North America in early spring.

Presented by Young Money and Rolling Loud, the tour will see the “A Milli” rapper kicking off the tour on April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis. The trek will include stops in Boston, New York, Atlanta, Toronto and Detroit before concluding on May 13 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, via Ticketmaster. A series of pre-sales are also available: an artist pre-sale, in addition to an Official Platinum pre-sale, will make tickets available starting on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET and ending on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10 p.m. ET. Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales start on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. local time, and also concludes on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10 p.m. ET.

See the full list of tour dates, as well as Wayne’s announcement, below.

