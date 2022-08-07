Lil Wayne Says ‘Tha Carter VI’ Is ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion With Drake & Nicki Minaj

Lil Wayne is finally teasing Tha Carter VI.

The 39-year-old rapper confirmed that he’s working on the sixth installment of Tha Carter album series during the final night of Drake‘s October World Weekend on Saturday (Aug. 6) at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

“I’m working on Tha Carter VI, coming soon,” Weezy told the crowd during his onstage reunion with former Young Money labelmates Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Lil Wayne’s most recent album, Funeral, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in February 2020, earning the hip-hop star his fifth leader on the chart. He previously topped the Billboard 200 with Tha Carter V (2018), Tha Carter IV (2011), I Am Not a Human Being (2010) and Tha Carter III (2008).

Saturday’s show, which had been delayed a week after Drake tested positive for COVID-19, launched with a video screen message stating that Lil Wayne “had some troubles at the border. Luckily, Drake runs the border.” The Young Money owner then delivered a hits-filled set, including collaborations with Drizzy and Minaj.

Drake also took time during the performance to give Lil Wayne a special shout-out for helping build his massive career. “You’re the most important man to each and every one us,” the Toronto MC told Weezy, “You are truly the most selfless man on planet earth.”

October World Weekend is a three-day festival that aims to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Drake’s OVO Fest and set up a global run for the festival in 2023. This year’s performances also featured Lil Baby, Chris Brown, scores of unsung Canadian music heroes, and a surprise appearance from Nelly Furtado.

The festival is the just the latest success for Drake. In July, the hip-hop star scored his 11th No. 1 title on the Billboard 200 with the debut of Honestly, Nevermind, featuring singles “Sticky” and “Massive.”

Watch Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI announce on Instagram here.