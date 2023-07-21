Lil Uzi Vert to Headline Inaugural IYKYK Music Fest in Phoenix

Lil Uzi Vert will headline the brand new IYKYK Music Festival, Sept. 9 at Phoenix Raceway. Co-produced by Relentless Beats and Universatile Music, the one-day event will feature Uzi and a cast of hip-hop elite and burgeoning stars, including Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry and Jeleel! Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

IYKYK Music Festival will be Lil Uzi Vert’s first headlining festival appearance in Arizona and the fan anticipation for his recent release Pink Tape is expected to be high.

“IYKYK is about creating a unique experience in Arizona for fans of hip-hop that doesn’t exist right now,” says Relentless Beats founder Thomas Turner. “This is a product of our ten-year relationship with Universatile Music, who have spent decades cultivating hip-hop culture and events in the valley — allowing us to build the Relentless Beats brand beyond what we’ve become known for over the last 20 years. IYKYK is only the precipice of what is to come as we explore the idea of new genres combined with immersive experiences.”

IYKYK Music Festival will highlight hip-hop culture through a series of experiential activations, music, art, fashion and more. Further details will be announced.

IYKYK pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, July 20. All ticket levels, including General Admission, GA+, and VIP, will be available Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. PT. Pricing starts at $55, before fees. Fans can text IYKYK to 480.530.5559 for pre-sale access to tickets. Visit www.relentlessbeats.com for all ticket options.

IYKYK is produced by Relentless Beats and Universatile Music.