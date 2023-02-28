Lil Pump Taps Into the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Metaverse

After dropping his EP Tesla just last week (Feb. 24), 22-year-old rapper Lil Pump is already gearing up for his next project, LP2, by tapping into the metaverse.

By way of Grand Theft Auto, the “Gucci Gang” artist created his own virtual world that encompass all facets of Lil Pump, including a strip club called “Pump Playhouse,” an underground gambling-themed game zone, mansions, and an impressive collection of cars.

“We built this server with the strategy in mind to bring Pump’s core fans and consumers into his world through the lens of gaming culture,” Rich Foster, head of digital marketing at SoundCloud, said in a statement. “We were intentional that we not only use GTA as a launchpad, but to migrate unique easter eggs throughout the experience.”

A collection of Lil Pump’s songs and videos play throughout the metaverse, including his Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “She Know.”

The Miami-born rapper has made recent headlines for his body transformation, $25,000 porcelain veneers and latest single “Tesla” alongside Smokepurpp, accumulating over a million YouTube views in three days.

“As we continue to see, dropping music alone isn’t enough anymore, it’s about creating moments around the music, all the better if those moments can engage fans and different communities,” adds Jory Carver, director of artist services at SoundCloud.