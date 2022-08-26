×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lil Nas X Is YSL Beauty’s New Ambassador

The "Industry Baby" rapper took to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 26) to reveal that he is the newest ambassador for YSL Beauty.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Charlotte Rutherford*

Lil Nas X is stepping into the beauty space.

The “Industry Baby” rapper took to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 26) to reveal that he is the newest ambassador for YSL Beauty. “Tho i don’t know what the word means yet i feel very accomplished,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a series of stunning shots of the Grammy winner’s flawless smooth skin amid a desert landscape.

See his post here.

Explore

Explore

Lil Nas X

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In the fashion world, LNX is gearing up to join Hailey Bieber and Vogue to celebrate the publication’s 130th anniversary at New York Fashion Week. Vogue World is set to take place on September 12 in NYC. The first-of-a-kind event will feature a runway show presenting the publication’s favorite pieces from the fall 2022 style collections, including looks from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and many other designers.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer posed with Bieber for the global event’s promotional images, as the duo is seen in a phone booth next to a dressed-up Statue of Liberty. See the promo photo here.

Related

Drake

Fans Have a Lot to Say About Drake's New Hairdo (Including Justin Bieber)

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad