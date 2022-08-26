Lil Nas X Is YSL Beauty’s New Ambassador

Lil Nas X is stepping into the beauty space.

The “Industry Baby” rapper took to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 26) to reveal that he is the newest ambassador for YSL Beauty. “Tho i don’t know what the word means yet i feel very accomplished,” he wrote in the caption, alongside a series of stunning shots of the Grammy winner’s flawless smooth skin amid a desert landscape.

See his post here.

Explore Explore Lil Nas X See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the fashion world, LNX is gearing up to join Hailey Bieber and Vogue to celebrate the publication’s 130th anniversary at New York Fashion Week. Vogue World is set to take place on September 12 in NYC. The first-of-a-kind event will feature a runway show presenting the publication’s favorite pieces from the fall 2022 style collections, including looks from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and many other designers.

The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer posed with Bieber for the global event’s promotional images, as the duo is seen in a phone booth next to a dressed-up Statue of Liberty. See the promo photo here.