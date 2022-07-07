Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Nas X & Youngboy Never Broke Again’s ‘Late to Da Party (F*CK BET)’

After weeks of Lil Nas X sharing his displeasure with BET after he received zero nominations for the 2022 BET Awards, the rapper called on Youngboy Never Broke Again for a song taking direct aim at the network.

Lil Nas X first called out BET on June 1 in a series of since-deleted tweets, jokingly thanking the network for offering him “an outstanding zero nominations” for their awards show, despite having what he called “3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album.” In one of those tweets, LNX directly called out what he saw as standard music industry homophobia. “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible,” he wrote.

If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Nas X and Youngboy Never Broke Again’s “Late to Da Party (F*CK BET),” find the lyrics below:

Yeah, f— BET (yeah), f— BET (yeah), f— BET (yeah, yeah)

Yeah, f— BET (they know that), yeah (they know that)

Yeah, ayy (D-D-Daytrip took it to ten, hey)

Yeah

Lick it all up (mhm, mm)

Slurp it (mhm, ah), make it sloppy (okay, okay, okay, okay)

Look at how I top sh–, bi—

I just put like three up in the top ten

And I don’t need nobody, I just need these CCs on my body

Everything I do, bi—, right or wrong, gon’ make a profit

Read about it

I don’t even got to sing about it (’bout it)

I wake up with the money that you n—as dream about, uh

Cheese all on my left, uh, cheese all on my side, yeah

They don’t want it like that, they want me to die, yeah

Cheese all on my left, uh, cheese all on my side, yeah (ayy)

They don’t want it like that, they want me to die

Don’t try me, you better save that sh– for somebody else

Don’t try me ’cause, bi—, I can’t be late to the party, yeah

Yeah, you know we got a

Hundred (grr) inside this bi—, a hundred sticks

A hundred bi—es with a hundred thousand on my wrist, yeah

Baddie in my bed and she plan on drivin’ me (what?)

Demons in my head, I can’t stop them all from rottin’ me

She want me to buy her some CC

She wanna eat and I hope that she don’t bite, nah

She on her knees, and she worshipin’ right now

With her friend I’m flirtin’, now she wan’ fight now

These people they know not to try me

I get in that mode and collect me a body

I’m up in New York like I’m Gotti

I’m ridin’ lil’ shorty like new Kawasakis

Cheese all on my left, uh, cheese all on my side, yeah

They don’t want it like that, they want me to die, yeah

Cheese all on my left, uh, cheese all on my side, yeah (ayy)

They don’t want it like that, they want me to die

Don’t try me, you better save that sh– for somebody else

Don’t try me ’cause, bi—, I can’t be late to the party, yeah

Yeah, you know we got a

Hmm, get it, uh (get it)

Window double tinted (yeah, yeah)

Face sittin’ pretty, you bi—es wouldn’t get it, uh (yeah)

I’m at Met Gala in Versace and it’s fitted, uh

Farted on these n—as (pfft), oops, I think I sh–ted

He want X, I’m likin’ his sister

Want her to perform, so I gotta book her (let’s go, let’s go)

She say, “Chanel bag,” plus I’m gon’ flood her ears with boogers

They know not to try me, they know for a fact that I got it

On my hip and blue hundreds inside of my pocket

Mercedes-Benz with the Brabus kit body

I shift it, I hit it, take off like a rocket (vroom)

Long as she don’t tell nobody, I’m gon’ caress her whole body, uh

Know I’m ready as soon as she cum, uh

I lick it as soon as I’m done (yeah, uh)

Don’t wan’ be late for the party (mmm, ahh)

You know I turn up, they can’t never turn me down

Don’t try me, you better save that sh– for somebody else

Don’t try me ’cause, bi—, I can’t be late to the party, yeah

Yeah, you know we got a

Yeah, f— BET (yeah), f— BET (yeah), f— BET (yeah, yeah)

Yeah, f— BET (they know that), yeah, yeah (they know that), ayy, yeah

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: David Biral, Denzel Michael-Akil Baptiste, Jason Michael Goldberg, Kentrell Deshawn Gaulden, Montero Lamar Hill, Rosario Peter IV Lenzo