Lil Nas X Freaks Out Over Will Ferrell Coming to His LA Show: See Their Photo

Lil Nas X had a very special guest at his concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday night: none other than A-list actor Will Ferrell.

Following the show, the rapper couldn’t help but rave about meeting the funnyman, posting a photo of the two backstage at LA’s Crypto.com Arena with the caption: “WILL FERRELL CAME TO MY F—IN CONCERT ! nobody can tell me sh–.”

However, Lil Nas X did end up finding himself in some hot water after making a joke in the replies to his tweet. One follower asked, “Where is Will’s hand?” and the superstar responded, “he couldn’t resist getting a good hand full of this big fat a–. and i couldn’t say no tbh.”

And just like that, Uproxx ran a story with a headline treating the “Industry Baby” artist’s quip as serious, leading him to post a screenshot of the story and write, “This why i can’t joke around on twitter no more lmaoo.”

When he’s not modeling for Coach’s new “Courage to Be Real” campaign, the prankster has found plenty of other outlets for his practical jokes as of late, including prank-calling famous friends like Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo and Troye Sivan with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

During his ongoing Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X has also sent pizza to religious protesters outside Fenway Park and stopped the show in Atlanta for an emergency bathroom break.

See Lil Nas X geek out over meeting Ferrell backstage below.

WILL FERRELL CAME TO MY FUCKIN CONCERT ! nobody can tell me shit pic.twitter.com/8Tz79dagEH — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 20, 2022

he couldn’t resist getting a good hand full of this big fat ass. and i couldn’t say no tbh https://t.co/gN9taZytc4 — im not reading all that (@LilNasX) October 20, 2022