Watch Lil Nas X FaceTime Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan & More Famous Friends as His Wax Figure

"He looks so real, right?"

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Mike Coppola/GI

Lil Nas X got his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on Tuesday (Sept. 20) and couldn’t resist using it to fool several of his celeb pals.

Among the famous faces to get a surprise FaceTime from the rapper’s incredibly lifelike wax double was Olivia Rodrigo, who answered the call from the car. “Oh my god, hi!” the “Drivers License” singer said excitedly before quickly becoming confused at why her friend was frozen.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, it’s a wax figure! He looks so real, right?” LNX finally said to break the silence, leading Rodrigo to exclaim, “Oh my god! I was like, ‘Is he frozen?'”

One celebrity who clocked the doppelgänger right away was Troye Sivan. “Is that a wax figure?” he asked after a few seconds of silence, though Lil Nas X quickly fired back, “You did not know this wasn’t me!”

Lizzo’s reaction was equally hilarious, as she burst out laughing once her friend revealed the joke. “I f—ing though it was you. I was like, ‘Why are you in your Met Gala outfit?'” she said, referencing the gold armor Lil Nas X wore to walk the carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

The Grammy winner certainly seemed pleased with his wax re-creation, given that when it was unveiled earlier in the day, he gave it a kiss.

His Madame Tussauds figure wasn’t the only thing Lil Nas X fell for over the past few days, either. Over the weekend, he sent pizza to religious protesters outside his concert at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park and posted a funny video afterward noting how attractive he found one of the Christian dissidents who refused the food.

Watch Lil Nas X go on a FaceTime prank-call binge with his wax figure below.

