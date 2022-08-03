Lil Nas X Raves Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Is ‘Changing My Life Somehow’

Turns out, Renaissance has Lil Nas X buzzing just like the rest of the BeyHive. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), the superstar used his Instagram Stories to express his appreciation for Beyoncé’s latest album.

“This Beyoncé album kinda changing my life somehow. unironically,” the rapper captioned a candid mirror selfie. “So much intention was put into this. she really deserves every single flower thrown at her. i’m not even dikriding.”

Fans are also loving Queen Bey’s acclaimed foray into dance and house music for its tributes to ballroom culture, self-empowerment and her late uncle; the album won Billboard‘s new music poll last week with 57 percent of the vote.

However, the superstar’s album rollout hasn’t been without its fair share of controversy. First, the album leaked several days ahead of its scheduled July 29 release. And when Beyoncé unveiled the credits of the studio set, Kelis took issue with the icon sampling her 2003 single “Milkshake” in album cut “Energy” without giving her a heads up. (Despite Kelis not owning the copyright to the track, Bey has seemingly begun removing the interpolation from streaming versions of the Beam-assisted track on Tidal and Apple Music.)

When Renaissance was formally released, disability advocates also called out the singer for using an ableist slur in her song “Heated” one month after Lizzo faced similar backlash for using the very same word in her single “Grrrls.” While Lizzo’s already changed the lyric, Beyoncé has committed to removing the word from her song as well. No word yet, though, on her reaction to Monica Lewinsky asking her to change the lyrics to “Partition.”

Check out Lil Nas X’s Instagram Story before it expires here.