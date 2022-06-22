Lil Nas X Spoofs BET Awards Promo to Tease ‘Late to the Party’ Collab With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Lil Nas X is gearing up to release another new tune — and he’s doing it with his usual style of humor. On Tuesday (June 21), the “Industry Baby” rapper shared the release date for his new song, “Late to the Party” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, along with a string of teasers fit for a jokester, including one of the upcoming BET Awards.

“LATE TO DA PARTY w/ YOUNGBOY THIS FRIDAY!” the 23-year-old tweeted with pictures of him sitting on a toilet with his pants down and posing with a stack of cash pressed against his ear. In a second set of photos, Lil Nas shows off a Louis Vuitton ensemble and flips off the camera. Earlier this week, Lil Nas X released the pre-save code for the track and hilariously used fake collaborations with McDonald’s and Grindr to get fans to add the single to their streaming platform of choice.

The teasers didn’t stop there, though. Lil Nas also posted a spoof video falsely promoting the BET Awards that features clips of his past performances, including his controversial kiss at the 2021 BET Awards. “Culture’s biggest night where stars become legend. And it’s all live,” a narrator says as a snippet of “Late to the Party” plays in the background.

A narrator continues in the spoof video, “The BET Awards, midnight, Friday, June 24, with live performances from Lil Nas X and Young Boy Never Broke Again. You won’t want to be late to this party.”

The two-time Grammy Award winner teased a portion of “Late to the Party” on June 7 and shared a video of him rapping the song’s lyrics: “F–k BET, f–k BET/ F–k BET, f–k BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, OK, OK, OK, OK/ Look at how I top s–t/ I just put like three up in the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I just need these CCs on my body/ Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/ Read about it.”

“Late to the Party” arrives after Lil Nas X claimed he was snubbed by the awards show after giving him an “outstanding zero nominations” for this year’s BET Awards, which take place Sunday (June 26). “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible,” he wrote at the time.

See Lil Nas X’s teasers for “Late to the Party” below.

LATE TO DA PARTY 🎈

THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/4fQcBzCEsd — obamas cousin (@LilNasX) June 22, 2022