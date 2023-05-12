×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lil Nas X Supports Jack Harlow at ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Premiere in a Jack Harlow Shirt

The "Industry Baby" rapper shows love with a T-shirt of Jack Harlow wearing a Lil Nas X shirt.

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the premiere of "White Men Can't Jump"
Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the premiere of "White Men Can't Jump" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 11, 2023. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Lil Nas X showed up to Jack Harlow‘s premiere for White Men Can’t Jump on Thursday sporting a T-shirt specially dedicated to his pal.

Emblazoned with the “They Don’t Love It” rapper’s name in bold, white letters, the black tee featured an image of Harlow as well. But that wasn’t all: On the graphic, Harlow is actually wearing a similar tee with Lil Nas X’s name and likeness on it at the 2022 BET Awards — potentially opening up an endless cosmic cycle of Jack wearing Montero wearing Jack wearing Montero and on and on.

Related

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Is ‘Hungry’ to Continue Acting After ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake: ‘I Want More…

For his part, Harlow got a kick out of his “Industry Baby” collaborator’s outfit of choice, gamely posing with an ear-to-ear grin on his face and his arm draped around Lil Nas X’s shoulders on the red carpet. He also shared a pic of Lil Nas X’s cheeky T-shirt to his Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, Harlow unveiled his third studio album Jackman. as somewhat of a surprise, with the studio set landing at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and also earning the Kentucky native his first Top Rap Albums chart-topper (chart dated May 14).

A few days prior, Lil Nas X hit the carpet for the 2023 Met Gala in almost nothing except a copious amount of silver body makeup and a glittering, jeweled face mask in a skin-baring homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet cat Choupette. Inside the star-studded gala, he then draped himself in faux fur to take selfies with everyone from Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton to Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and, yes, Harlow himself, who opted to wear a tailored navy suit.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad