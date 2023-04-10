What’s Your Favorite Lil Nas X Hot 100 Hit? Vote!

Happy birthday, Lil Nas X! The superstar turned 24 years old on Sunday (April 9), and he took to Instagram to celebrate with a Playboy-inspired photoshoot.

“hbd thee batty boy,” he captioned a picture in which he’s seen in the classic Playboy bunny ears and black patent heels, reading issues of the magazine draped in blue satin sheets.

Throughout his career, Lil Nas has had a number of songs rank on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including three number one hits: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Industry Baby” and “Old Town Road,” which broke the record for longest-leading No. 1 in the chart’s history with 19 weeks.

In honor of Lil Nas X’s birthday, we want to know which of his 17 Hot 100 hits is your favorite. Let us know by voting below!