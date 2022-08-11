Lil Nas X & Hailey Bieber Team Up for ‘Vogue World’ Fashion Event

Lil Nas X attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala in New York on June 16, 2022.

Vogue is celebrating its 130th anniversary at New York Fashion Week this year, and have called on Lil Nas X and Hailey Bieber to help promote the big event.

The fashion publication announced “a global fashion event” titled Vogue World on Thursday (Aug. 11) via Instagram, along with a photo of the “Industry Baby” singer and the 25-year-old model in a phone booth next to a dressed-up Statue of Liberty. See the promotional image here.

Explore Explore Lil Nas X See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

LNX also shared his own series of photos from the shoot, captioning his Instagram snaps “NASQUAIT,” in reference to Neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

While it’s still unclear what Lil Nas X and Hailey Bieber’s roles will entail, Vogue World is set to take place on September 12 in New York City as part of New York Fashion Week. The first-of-a-kind event will feature a runway show presenting the publication’s favorite pieces from the fall 2022 style collections, including looks from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers, Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and many other designers.

In-person and virtual attendees will additionally have the chance to shop limited-edition pieces, according to Vogue. There will also be a street fair experience, featuring newsstands curated by Vogue as well as limited-edition items to shop.

If you can’t head to the Big Apple to experience Vogue World in person, fashion lovers can still enjoy the event virtually on September 12 via a cinematic livestream on Vogue.com, the Vogue Runway app and Twitter.