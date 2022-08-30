Lil Nas X Jokingly Denies Sweet Fan Story: ‘I Am Very Mean in Person’

Lil Nas X stays trolling his fans — even when they gush over how nice he is.

It all started when a fan shared on Reddit a sweet anecdote of meeting the “Industry Baby” star backstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28). The user revealed that they were on their way out of the Prudential Center midway through the awards show, when the elevator attendant accidentally let them off on the wrong floor, which led to them spotting LNX.

“I’m a shy person so it took a lot for me to approach him and I didn’t want to be annoying but it’s my birthday and this opportunity seemed once in a lifetime, so I did,” the fan wrote. “I said (awkwardly) ‘Montero?’ He said ‘yeesss?’ I said ‘I’m not supposed to be here I’m sorry but can I get a picture with you?’ He said laughingly ‘yes but tell me I look classy’ (he was in his VMA outfit). I did obviously and he was so nice and posed and then suggested we change lighting so the pics would be better.”

The fan concluded, “It was really nice. We took a bunch of cute pics. I’m an unpaid intern and meet a lot of assholes in this industry. It was really nice to meet someone I admire and find out they’re a genuinely nice person.”

Upon seeing the reshared post on Pop Crave’s Twitter account, Lil Nas X replied, jokingly replying, “this is not true. i am very mean in person. i once slapped a fan for singing the lyrics to industry baby wrong.”

See below. LNX went home on Sunday with three VMAs for best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects — all for “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.