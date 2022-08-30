×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lil Nas X Jokingly Denies Sweet Fan Story: ‘I Am Very Mean in Person’

"It was really nice to meet someone I admire and find out they're a genuinely nice person," a fan shared on Reddit after meeting Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Lil Nas X stays trolling his fans — even when they gush over how nice he is.

It all started when a fan shared on Reddit a sweet anecdote of meeting the “Industry Baby” star backstage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28). The user revealed that they were on their way out of the Prudential Center midway through the awards show, when the elevator attendant accidentally let them off on the wrong floor, which led to them spotting LNX.

“I’m a shy person so it took a lot for me to approach him and I didn’t want to be annoying but it’s my birthday and this opportunity seemed once in a lifetime, so I did,” the fan wrote. “I said (awkwardly) ‘Montero?’ He said ‘yeesss?’ I said ‘I’m not supposed to be here I’m sorry but can I get a picture with you?’ He said laughingly ‘yes but tell me I look classy’ (he was in his VMA outfit). I did obviously and he was so nice and posed and then suggested we change lighting so the pics would be better.”

Related

Feist arrives on the red carpet

Feist Is Donating Merch Proceeds From Arcade Fire Show to Women's Aid Dublin

Explore

Explore

Lil Nas X

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The fan concluded, “It was really nice. We took a bunch of cute pics. I’m an unpaid intern and meet a lot of assholes in this industry. It was really nice to meet someone I admire and find out they’re a genuinely nice person.”

Upon seeing the reshared post on Pop Crave’s Twitter account, Lil Nas X replied, jokingly replying, “this is not true. i am very mean in person. i once slapped a fan for singing the lyrics to industry baby wrong.”

See below. LNX went home on Sunday with three VMAs for best collaboration, best art direction and best visual effects — all for “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. 

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad