Lil Nas X Shows Off His Impressive Abs With Steamy Bubble Bath Snaps

Lil Nas X has been touring all around Europe over the past few weeks, and he enjoyed a relaxing bubble bath after his show in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday (Nov. 15).

The “Industry Baby” singer took to Instagram to share a series of sultry mirror selfies from the bath, posing nude with abs on full display — keeping just covered enough for the Internet thanks to some well-placed bubbles.

In other photos from the carousel, Lil Nas X is seen performing on stage. He captioned the series of snaps with the flag of Belgium.

The singer has been having an eventful tour, and just last month, he gushed on Twitter over meeting Will Ferrell at his Los Angeles concert. “WILL FERRELL CAME TO MY F—IN CONCERT ! nobody can tell me sh–,” he captioned two photos with the comedian and actor.

He then made a playful a joke in the replies to his tweet. One follower asked, “Where is Will’s hand?” and the superstar responded, “he couldn’t resist getting a good hand full of this big fat a–. and i couldn’t say no tbh.”

During his ongoing Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X has also sent pizza to religious protesters outside Fenway Park and stopped the show in Atlanta for an emergency bathroom break.