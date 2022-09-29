Does Lil Nas X Have a Boo? See the Best Fan Reactions to His Mystery Man

Lil Nas X caused a flurry of speculation on social media Thursday (Sept. 29) by posting a pair of photos with a mystery man.

The “Industry Baby” rapper didn’t provide a caption with his post, which shows the man in question posing with his back to the camera in a blue-and-white “Montero” varsity jacket from LNX’s latest merch drop. In the second pic, Lil Nas X drapes his arms around the man for a mirror selfie, though his face is covered with a giant star emoji.

The artist’s devoted fans were quick to pounce on the cryptic post with jokes, questions and more. “wooooowwww. so you telling me you’re cheating on me by posting on twitter. you’re a sick little gay boy,” one quipped while another commented, “Why u cover me up[?]”

A third follower called back to one of Lil Nas X’s past tweets from last October, which read, “I’m so sick of it. i’m sick of pretending i don’t wanna clone myself and then make love to my hot sexy body,” and questioned, “Damnit, did he really pull it off?!!”

For now, it seems Lil Nas X is staying mum on the identity of the man on his Twitter feed while he celebrates the release of his latest single “Star Walkin’,” the official anthem of the League of Legends 2022 World Championship.

Check out Lil Nas X with his mystery man, as well as some of the best fan responses, below.

wooooowwww. so you telling me you’re cheating on me by posting on twitter. you’re a sick little gay boy. pic.twitter.com/0eM128ptHH — thinking about buffy summers… (@bryanxtomas) September 29, 2022

why u cover me up — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 / STAR WALKIN (@lilnasxmajor) September 29, 2022

Damnit, did he really pull it off?!! pic.twitter.com/hOifLrywGx — colb🦋🐥☘️ (@yo_colb) September 29, 2022