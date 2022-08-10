Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Old Town Road’ Music Video Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

A whole lot of prospective cowboys have taken a metaphorical horseback ride down the old town road. As of Aug. 10, the music video for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’s hip-hop/country crossover smash “Old Town Road” has surpassed one billion views — the first project for either artist to hit that milestone.

In the video for Lil Nas’ breakout hit, the 23-year-old gallops around feeling like an outsider in his modern town — until he meets up with the “Achy Breaky Heart” country king himself. Together, they mosey into a community center filled with like-minded Wild Westerners and partake in some square dancing, while performing onstage in cowboy hats, boots and bedazzled, fringed shirts.

The “Industry Baby” rapper and Cyrus also made a longer version of the video called “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” which isn’t too far behind with nearly 650 million views at the time of publication. Originally released in 2018 as Lil Nas’ debut single, “Old Town Road” went on to obliterate the record for most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by spending 19 weeks atop the chart.

Cyrus joined the project in spring 2019, shortly after “Old Town Road” was re-released as a single by Lil Nas’ label, Columbia Records. The country star has since said that Lil Nas is like family to him, meanwhile the “Industry Baby” artist told Billboard in 2019 that Cyrus gave some wise advice for whenever he gets overwhelmed by the immense fame he was skyrocketed into following “Old Town Road”: “When everything is moving too fast around you, just stand still.”

