Lil Nas X Slams BET Awards for Snub in New Song Teaser: ‘F— BET’

Lil Nas X isn’t about to brush off his recent snub by the BET Awards. In fact, the rapper is turning his disappointment into a new song, a snippet of which he shared with fans via social media on Tuesday (June 7).

In the clip, the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” singer is seen sitting shirtless in his car as he lip-syncs along to the track. “F— BET, f— BET/ F— BET, f— BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top sh–/ I just put like three up in the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I just need these ccs on my body/ Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/ Read about it,” he rap-sings on the braggadocious record.

Explore Explore Lil Nas X See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The drama between Lil Nas X and the network started last week when nominations for the BET Awards were announced and the superstar’s name was nowhere to be found among the likes of Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, Drake and Silk Sonic. “Thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again,” he tweeted at the time, adding a snarky, “Black excellence!”

Lil Nas X then went on to make his finer point, writing, “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.” In 2020, he was nominated for best new artist at the awards show and earned five other nods at the separate BET Hip Hop Awards in 2019 and 2021. However, he has yet to be recognized by the BET Awards beyond his “Old Town Road” breakout.

Check out a snippet of Lil Nas X’s new BET Awards dis track below.