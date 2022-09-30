Lil Nas X Interrupts Atlanta Concert for Bathroom Emergency: ‘I’m Gonna Be, Like, a Minute or Two’

Lil Nas X had to pause the Atlanta stop of his Long Live Montero Tour on Wednesday night for a very relatable reason: an emergency bathroom break.

“I’m backstage and this is, like, not a part of the show,” the rapper told the confused crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy, according to fan-captured footage posted on Twitter. “But I’m taking a mean sh–, so please be [patient], but I’m gonna be, like, a minute or two, and I’ll be right back.”

The audience seemed to appreciate the frankness of Lil Nas X’s confession from backstage, breaking out into laughter and cheers, and his fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the viral moment either.

“He’s so real to his fans, I love him for that,” one Twitter user commented, while another wrote, “I always wondered what that’s like having to use the toilet in the middle of a performance lol.”

Lil Nas X’s impromptu bathroom break is hardly the first time he’s set the Twitterverse afire this week either. On Thursday, the Grammy winner sparked a flurry of speculation that he might have a new boo in his life after posting a pair of cryptic photos with another man whose face was covered by a giant star emoji.

His recent contributions to the Internet’s daily entertainment follow the release of his latest single “Star Walkin’,” which serves as the official anthem of the League of Legends 2022 World Championships.

Watch Lil Nas X candidly announce his mid-show trip to the bathroom below.