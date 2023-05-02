Lil Nas X Took Selfies with Basically Every Celeb at the 2023 Met Gala

So much for that “no phones” rule! Lil Nas X turned the 2023 Met Gala into his own personal photoshoot on Monday (May 1) by snapping selfies with … well, almost every famous face in attendance.

After hitting the carpet in his feline-inspired, barely-there ensemble covered in silver body makeup and a bejeweled face mask, the rapper covered up with a white fur stole and started hitting up pals for selfies. Over the course of the night, he bumped into everyone from Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne and Naomi Campbell to Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and his “Industry Baby” collaborator Jack Harlow, who just dropped his third studio album Jackman.

The “Old Town Road” rapper may not have captioned any of the fourteen photos he posted on Twitter, but his eight million followers on the platform had plenty to say in the replies. “MOM DAD AND SIS I LOVE MY FAMILY,” one fan wrote under the Grammy winner’s ecstatic pic with Maluma and Anitta while another commented, “PARIS HILTONNNNNNN the way he’s eating with LEGENDS tonight omggggeee” on his sweet photo cozied up to the “Stars Are Blind” singer.

Plenty of fans couldn’t get enough of the two cat-on-cat selfies Lil Nas X posted with Doja Cat, who dressed in an homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette with facial prosthetics. “This is the live action CATS cast we needed,” one joked. Another posted a gif of Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games and wrote, “It’s giving Hunger Games the Capitol.”

Check out all the selfies Lil Nas X took with his famous friends from inside the Met Gala below.