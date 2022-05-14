Travis Barker, Rick Ross, Murda Beatz & More Pay Tribute to Lil Keed: ‘Gone Too Soon’

Lil Keed performs at 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta.

On Saturday (May 14) rising Atlanta rapper Lil Keed died at the age of 24. He was signed to Young Thug‘s Young Stoner Life Records.

Keed’s brother, Lil Gotit, first shared the news of his passing in an Instagram post: “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

Tributes soon poured in online, with friends, collaborators and admirers expressing condolences for the late rapper.

“Damn RIP Keed,” Travis Barker wrote on Twitter.

“So Talented Gone [Too] Soon,” Murda Beatz tweeted.

Keed signed to YSL, an imprint of 300 Entertainment, in 2018. He released two projects on the label and worked with artists including Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg and Quavo, among others.

Keed’s death follows the arrests of YSL co-founder Young Thug and rapper Gunna, who were among 28 people indicted in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges. Keed was not among those named in the indictment.

See the tributes for Keed below.

Keed talk to em 🙌🏾💔 — tydolla.eth (@tydollasign) May 14, 2022

Damn RIP Keed 💔 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) May 14, 2022

Rip Lil Keed.. So Talented Gone To Soon — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz) May 14, 2022

RIP LIL KEED 🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) May 14, 2022

DAMN KEEED I LOVE U — C.V Thomas (@lilyachty) May 14, 2022

Damn Keed 😔🤦🏽‍♂️ — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) May 14, 2022

RIP Lil Keed & Pray For YSL 🕊️🙏🏾 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) May 14, 2022

damn man rip keed 😢 wtf — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) May 14, 2022

R.I.P Lil Keed 😢

Pray For YSL 🐍 — DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) May 14, 2022