Here Are the Lyrics to Lil Durk & J. Cole’s ‘All My Life’

Lil Durk came in hot at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (dated May 27) with “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, earning the 30-year-old rapper his third leader on the survey.

“I think that the J. Cole feature was definitely unexpected for my fans,” Durk recently shared with Apple Music 1’s Nedeska Alexis. “He went super crazy. And it’s so crazy, because we’ve been talking for two years. He always be like, ‘Send me a record,’ and I’m like, ‘I got to find the right record.’”

If you need a guide to follow along with Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life,” find the lyrics below:

Durkio told me he been on some positive sh–, yeah, yeahLately, I just wanna show up and body some sh–, yeah, yeahAlways been a lil’ mathematician, lately it’s cash I’m gettin’Got me losin’ count of these bags, I’ve been movin’ too fastHard times don’t last, ‘member when cops harassedTalkin’ out my ass, boy, you ain’t sh– but a bi–h with a badge

All my life (all my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (they been tryin’ to keep me down)

All this time (all this time)

Never thought I would make it out (never thought I’d make it out)

They couldn’t break me, they couldn’t break me (no, no)

They couldn’t take me, they couldn’t take me (no)

All my life (all my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (they been tryin’ to keep me down)

I decided I had to finish, but the media called me a menace

I done sat with the mayor and politicians, I’m tryna change the image

You can’t blame my past no more, I come from the trenches

Some said I’d never be a superstar, but I know I’m different (no, no, no)

I’m The Voice, but the system ain’t give me a choice

Know some people that’s still on deploy

I know a felon who tryna get FOID

Child support your only support

For a visit, I’m goin’ through courts

Went to jail, they was chainin’ me up

And you know that I’m famous as f—

See how you gon’ joke about stimulus?

But they really had came in the clutch

I know some kids wanna hurt they self

Stop tryna take drugs, I refer to myself

Tryna better myself, tryna better my health but

All my life (all my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (they been tryin’ to keep me down)

All this time (all this time)

Never thought I would make it out (never thought I’d make it out)

They couldn’t break me, they couldn’t break me (no, no)

They couldn’t take me, they couldn’t take me (no)

All my life (all my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (they been tryin’ to keep me down) (yeah)

First generation ghetto n—a

Cole world, hello n—as

Made it out the city with my head on straight

N—as keep shootin’ up the lead out

Young Jordan Peele, gotta get out

‘Cause the sh– that I spit out

Is a cheat code like I’m facin’ a RICO, how a n—a put a hit out

And another one, and, and another one

I got like a hundred of ’em

‘Bout to lap n—as so they think they ahead of me, but I’m really in front of them

Now some of them fumblin’ they bags

F—in’ up the little crumbs that they had

A reminder to humble yourself, this sh– could be gone in an instant

Me, I’m runnin’ long distance

All pistons firin’

I be stuck between maybe retirin’

And feelin’ like I’m just not hittin’ my prime

These days scene rappers be dyin’

Way before they even gettin’ they shine

I never even heard of lil’ buddy

‘Til somebody murdered lil’ buddy

Now I’m on the phone, searchin’ lil’ buddy name

Got to playin’ his tunes, all day in my room

Thinkin’, “Damn, this sh– wicked, to get they names buzzin’

Some n—as just gotta go lay in a tomb”

And media thirsty for clicks, I got a new rule

If you ain’t never posted a rapper when he was alive

You can’t post about him after he get hit

It’s simple, it’s the principle

On any tempo, I’m invincible

Don’t even rap, I just vent to you

I rather that than an interview

Most days

F— ’em all like I’m goin’ through a ho phase

Young n—a shoot out the whip like road rage

I pray all of my dawgs stay so paid

And the only thing that kill ’em is old age

All my life (all my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (they been tryin’ to keep me down)

All this time (all this time)

Never thought I would make it out (never thought I’d make it out)

They couldn’t break me, they couldn’t break me (no, no)

They couldn’t take me, they couldn’t take me (no)

All my life (all my life)

They been tryin’ to keep me down (they been tryin’ to keep me down)

Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind

Lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC

Written by: Durk Banks, Jermaine Cole, Lukasz Gottwald