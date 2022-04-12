Lil Durk, Gunna Drop Stunning ‘What Happened to Virgil’ Video Honoring Late Designer Virgil Abloh

Lil Durk‘s newest music video begins with a quote, printed over a shot of blue skies on a sunny day. “Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

The words belong to Lil Durk’s close friend Virgil Abloh, the fashion powerhouse behind the brand Off-White who passed away from cancer in November of 2021. The 29-year-old rapper lyrically honored the designer with his March 2022 song “What Happened to Virgil” and is now visually honoring him in the song’s new music video, uploaded Tuesday (April 12).

The Cole Bennett-directed project takes place across a handful of striking, color-saturated sets inspired by work created by Abloh in his lifetime. Lil Durk and Gunna, who’s featured on the song, are filmed rapping on an airplane runway next to a jet painted with clouds, atop the red roof of a house almost fully sunken into the ground, and inside a warehouse filled with magically growing flowers.

It’s explained at the end of the video how each of these sets relate back to Abloh, who also oversaw the artistic design of Louis Vuitton’s menswear. The airplane belongs to Drake and was painted for him by Abloh, the rooftop replicates Abloh’s runway design for Louis Vuitton’s 2022 fashion week show, and the flowers pay homage to the ones that were planted inside Off-White stores following the brand founder’s death.

“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh,” reads a message at the end of the video, which also pays respects to Lil Durk’s late brother D Thang and late rapper King Von.

“What Happened to Virgil” is one of the tracks on Lil Durk’s seventh studio album 7220, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in March. The song held a spot on the Hot 100 for four weeks following its release, peaking at No. 22.

See how Lil Durk and director Cole Bennett honored the work of Virgil Abloh in the “What Happened to Virgil” music video below.