Lil Dicky Teases Super Bowl ‘Quartertime Show’ With Absolutely No Help From Cardi B

Lil Dicky announced Monday (Feb. 7) that if he can’t perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, then he’ll make his own quartertime show instead.

That’s the message behind the rapper’s commercial for his upcoming “Quartertime Show” with GoPuff. “It’s a show that exists between the first and second quarter. Interesting. Innovative. I know, I know,” Lil Dicky explains in the clip. “Now, there’s not the same amount of time in between the first and second quarter as there is at halftime, so I’m gonna have to put on the fastest show anyone’s ever put on…And it’s gonna be spectacular.”

Of course, no show of any kind at the Super Bowl would be complete without special celebrity guests, and Lil Dicky pulls the perfect superstar out of his highly influential rolodex for the task — none other than Cardi B.

“Hey Cardi, so are you down to perform at the ‘Quartertime Show’ with me?” he asks the “WAP” rapper over FaceTime, who responds with a cackling, “Umm…no. Absolutely not,” while sampling some of her boozy, vodka-infused Whipshots, which she debuted during Miami Art Week in December.

“I’m shooting a commercial right now and I thought this was already ironed out,” an embarrassed Lil Dicky mumbles before Cardi hangs up on him with a final “no.”

The Dave star’s sadly Cardi-free “Quartertime Show” will debut on Twitter as well as his official Instagram and YouTube channel on Sunday and can also be viewed on all of Gopuff’s social platforms. Maybe by then, Cardi will be able to figure out how the “Earth” rapper got her phone number.

Watch Lil Dicky’s “Quarterime Show” commercial below.