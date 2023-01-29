Lil Baby Performs ‘California Breeze’ & ‘Forever’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut: Watch

Lil Baby made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on Jan. 28, performing a pair of tracks from his latest Billboard 200-topping album, It’s Only Me.

Following an introduction from host Michael B. Jordan, the Atlanta rapper stepped onto the stage of Studio 8H to deliver “California Breeze” and “Forever,” both of which reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2022.

Related Shakira Posts Cryptic Video After Ex Gerard Pique Goes Public With New Girlfriend

Explore Explore Lil Baby See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Baby previously made an appearance on SNL while assisting on DJ Khaled’s performance of “You Stay” in 2019.

Upon its release in October, Baby’s It’s Only Me album topped the Billboard 200 with all 23 tracks appearing on the Hot 100 songs chart, making it one of the year’s most dominant streaming releases.

SNL, which opened last week with musical guest Sam Smith, enters 2023 after an impressive 2022, in which the NBC sketch comedy series won an Emmy Award for outstanding variety sketch series. SNL is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and currently holds 93 Emmy wins.

Watch Lil Baby’s SNL performances below. For those without cable, the broadcast will also stream on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans on demand access to previous SNL episodes as well.