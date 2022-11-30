Lil Baby to Join Maluma as New LA3C Headliner

Lil Baby has been added to the LA3C lineup, joining Maluma as headliner for the two-day festival. Originally announced headliner Megan Thee Stallion can no longer perform at the event due to “unforeseen circumstances,” so the “California Breeze” rapper will step in atop the Saturday night, Dec. 10, bill.

“We are excited to share that Lil Baby will be headlining #LA3C on Saturday, December 10,” the festival shared on Instagram. “⁣Due to unforeseen circumstances, Megan @TheeStallion will no longer be performing at this year’s festival. She sends her sincerest apologies to all her fans.”

LA3C — Penske Media Corporation’s new music, art and food festival — will take place Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, at Los Angeles State Historic Park. SEVENTEEN and Snoop Dogg also lead the performance lineup, along with additional acts including R&B band Free Nationals, Regional Mexican star Gerardo Ortiz, Colombian singer Fonseca, Spanish artist Marc Segui, producer Shawn Wasabi, Mexican-American singer Monogem, R&B singer Shea Diamond, hip-hop artist Chicocurlyhead and more.

The “Savage” rapper was announced as an original LA3C headliner back in September, alongside Sunday headliner Maluma. In a statement from PMC, Megan Thee Stallion sent her “sincerest apologies” to fans for the cancellation.

The LA3C festival, with headliners Lil Baby and Maluma, is slated to run from 1 to 10 p.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 10, and noon to 9 p.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 11. All attendees must be 21+. See everything you need to know about the inaugural event, including how to get tickets, here.

Penske Media Corporation is the parent company of Billboard.