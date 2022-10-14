Lil Baby, Blink-182, The 1975 & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Diversity is the name of the game! This week’s new music Friday offerings includes a hip-hop heavyweight, pop-punk legends and British alternative rockers returning with new material. But which release is your favorite?

Lil Baby is back with a vengeance on It’s Only Me, which sees him enlisting a bevy of hip-hop heavyweights for guest spots — including Future, Young Thug, Jeremih, Pooh Shiesty and more — to provide assists. Though one to make a mean hit, Baby instead goes for narrative storytelling over flashiness, as he discusses his unprecedented rise to stardom over the past few years.

Over on the rock front, Blink-182‘s original lineup has reunited, with Tom DeLonge joining the band alongside Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. And to celebrate, the pop-punk trio released new song “Edging,” which sees them relying on their tongue-in-cheek nature (“I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse/ She tried to pray it away, so I f–ked her in church”). The release offers the first look at the newly reunited group’s yet-to-be-titled album.

The 1975‘s Being Funny in a Foreign Language, produced by Jack Antonoff, continues to offer the glimmering, alternative-tinged pop music longtime fans of the band know and love. Standout track “Oh Caroline” recalls The 1975’s work on its self-titled LP and sophomore release, I Like It When You Sleep, with ’80s-inspired synthesizers and concentrated efforts from every member in the band.

