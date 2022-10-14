×
Lil Baby, Blink-182, The 1975 & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

We want to know what you've got on repeat.

Diversity is the name of the game! This week’s new music Friday offerings includes a hip-hop heavyweight, pop-punk legends and British alternative rockers returning with new material. But which release is your favorite?

Lil Baby is back with a vengeance on It’s Only Me, which sees him enlisting a bevy of hip-hop heavyweights for guest spots — including Future, Young Thug, Jeremih, Pooh Shiesty and more — to provide assists. Though one to make a mean hit, Baby instead goes for narrative storytelling over flashiness, as he discusses his unprecedented rise to stardom over the past few years.

Over on the rock front, Blink-182‘s original lineup has reunited, with Tom DeLonge joining the band alongside Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. And to celebrate, the pop-punk trio released new song “Edging,” which sees them relying on their tongue-in-cheek nature (“I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse/ She tried to pray it away, so I f–ked her in church”). The release offers the first look at the newly reunited group’s yet-to-be-titled album.

The 1975‘s Being Funny in a Foreign Language, produced by Jack Antonoff, continues to offer the glimmering, alternative-tinged pop music longtime fans of the band know and love. Standout track “Oh Caroline” recalls The 1975’s work on its self-titled LP and sophomore release, I Like It When You Sleep, with ’80s-inspired synthesizers and concentrated efforts from every member in the band.

So which new release this week is your favorite? Vote in our poll below!

