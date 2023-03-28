Kendrick Lamar, The Killers & ODESZA to Headline 2023 Life Is Beautiful

Life Is Beautiful taking over Downtown Las Vegas this year, and the festival announced its 10th anniversary star-studded lineup on Tuesday (March 28), led by headliners Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, ODESZA and Flume.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Flume Kendrick Lamar ODESZA See latest videos, charts and news

The three-day event will take place from Sept. 22 to 24, and will also feature a number of newcomers, set to take the Life Is Beautiful stage for the first time, including Khalid, The 1975, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras and more. Additionally, the festival will honor the iconic entertainment of Sin City with performances and appearances from Vegas headliners including Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Face.

“This year’s lineup is a reflection of the 10 years we’ve spent striving to give fans incredible experiences, centered around a weekend of revelry in Las Vegas,” said Craig Asher Nyman, director of music, programming and development for Life is Beautiful. “They asked, and we listened! Our fans are the heartbeat of this festival, and it’s our intention to deliver a festival that is a true representation of their interests.”

Tickets go on sale here starting on Thursday (March 30) at 10 a.m. PT, with GA passes starting at $380. Life is Beautiful has also added an all-new GA+ ticket tiers, which gives fans express festival entry, a private GA+ lounge with food and beverage offerings and air conditioned restrooms.

See the full Life Is Beautiful lineup below.

A majority stake of Life Is Beautiful is owned by Billboard’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation.