Latrice Royale & Joel Kim Booster Lead Life Is Beautiful 2022 Comedy Slate: See the Lineup

Latrice Royale attends Netflix's 'AJ and the Queen' Season One Premiere at the Egyptian Theatre on Jan. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif.

Organizers for Life Is Beautiful announced its 2022 comedy lineup on Tuesday (July 12) with performances by Latrice Royale, Joel Kim Booster and more.

The Kicker will take place from Sept. 16 to 18 in downtown Las Vegas and also feature the likes of Butterboy — the trio made up of Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla and Maeve Higgins — as well as a live Giggly Squad podcast episode from Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner of Bravo’s Summer House.

Other comedians on the docket for the weekend include both Hannah Einbinder and Meg Statler from HBO’s Hacks, Saturday Night Live season 47 breakout Sarah Sherman, Ricky Velez, Atsuko Okatsuko and Jordan Rock, while podcasts such as Going Deep With Chad and JT, Celebrity Book Club With Steven & Lily and Y2YAY will also be recording live episodes in front of the festival’s audience.

The comedy-centric stage will be open to all festival attendees, and every evening will be transformed into a different themed throwback dance party with nights of ’90s, emo and hip-hop music.

Life Is Beautiful’s comedy offerings are just the latest addition to this year’s Sin City-based fest, where Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow and Kygo are already slated to headline the three-day music event. Other previously announced acts include Migos, Cage the Elephant, Beach House, Sylvan Esso, Charli XCX and Rico Nasty.

“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” said Craig Asher Nyman, the festival’s head of music and programming, when he unveiled the musical lineup back in March. “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”

In February, Rolling Stone, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation, and P-MRC acquired a majority interest in the festival. (Billboard is also owned by P-MRC.)