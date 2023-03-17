Liam Payne Praises Louis Tomlinson’s Documentary: ‘The Most Beautiful Thing to Experience’

Liam Payne penned a sweet tribute to Louis Tomlinson on Friday (March 17) following the premiere of his new documentary All of Those Voices.

The “Strip That Down” singer was on the scene at London’s Leicester Square for his former bandmate’s big night and posted a giddy photo of the two together at the event on Instagram. “Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience,” he captioned the snap. “My neck hurts from how much Im looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you.

“What you’ve dealt with and how you held it all inside!!” he continued. “I’m so sorry I was so out of my mind and I didn’t do better for you, I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so will try and make amends.”

Payne added that he felt “emotionally drained” after watching Tomlinson’s vulnerable film and shouted out his fellow One Direction-er’s “will to get up off the canvas every time life beat you down and fight back.”

He finished off the lengthy note by writing, “I’m so thankful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I’ve never shared it but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same” before praising Tomlinson for “work[ing] harder than any of us to get here and now the world gets to see that from your side.”

All of Those Voices is set to hit theaters nationwide next Wednesday (March 22) for limited screenings. Check out Payne’s thoughtful note to Tomlinson here.