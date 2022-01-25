×
Liam Payne Launches Social Media Alter Ego Dedicated to NFTs

Turns out the pop star gets "pretty excited about [NFTs] sometimes."

Liam Payne
Liam Payne Simon Emmett*

Directioners, meet PaynoEth! Liam Payne announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) that he’s launched a brand-new Twitter persona dedicated to his love of NFTs.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to start a new Twitter account to just talk about NFTs…I know I get pretty excited about it sometimes,” he tweeted from his official account. “If you’re interested go follow @PaynoEth and come say hello.”

But don’t fret: The One Direction singer followed that announcement up by reassuring his fans that the new account is merely a passion project, writing, “And yes, I’ll still be using this account too!”

Over on the @PaynoEth profile, where he has already amassed nearly 50,000 followers in just a few short hours, the pop singer kicked things off with a welcome message to his fellow fans of all things non-fungible. “WELCOME! This is the start of something new for me which is always exciting. Come with me on this crazy NFT journey as I share more with what’s going on in my world,” he wrote, later adding, “For those wondering about my new display picture, it’s my new @doodles piece that I got last week! So cool, right?!”

While he’s found a new hobby in the sometimes confounding world of uniquely identifiable blockchains, Payne’s most recent musical output was a contribution to the soundtrack for the 2021 animated kids movie Ron’s Gone Wrong with the single “Sunshine.”

Back in September, he also went viral on TikTok with a hilarious clip that he’d saved in his drafts, which jokingly depicted his reaction after Zayn exited the boy band in March 2015.

Check out Payne’s new Twitter project below.

