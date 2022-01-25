Liam Payne Launches Social Media Alter Ego Dedicated to NFTs

Directioners, meet PaynoEth! Liam Payne announced Tuesday (Jan. 25) that he’s launched a brand-new persona dedicated to his love of NFTs.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to start a new Twitter account to just talk about NFTs…I know I get pretty excited about it sometimes,” he tweeted from his official account. “If you’re interested go follow @PaynoEth and come say hello.”

But don’t fret: The One Direction singer followed that announcement up by reassuring his fans that the new account is merely a passion project, writing, “And yes, I’ll still be using this account too!”

Explore Explore Liam Payne See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Over on the @PaynoEth profile, where he has already amassed nearly 50,000 followers in just a few short hours, the pop singer kicked things off with a welcome message to his fellow fans of all things non-fungible. “WELCOME! This is the start of something new for me which is always exciting. Come with me on this crazy NFT journey as I share more with what’s going on in my world,” he wrote, later adding, “For those wondering about my new display picture, it’s my new @doodles piece that I got last week! So cool, right?!”

While he’s found a new hobby in the sometimes confounding world of uniquely identifiable blockchains, Payne’s most recent musical output was a contribution to the soundtrack for the 2021 animated kids movie Ron’s Gone Wrong with the single “Sunshine.”

Back in September, he also went viral on TikTok with a hilarious clip that he’d saved in his drafts, which jokingly depicted his reaction after Zayn exited the boy band in March 2015.

Check out Payne’s new Twitter project below.

Hey guys I’ve decided to start a new Twitter account to just talk about NFTs…I know I get pretty excited about it sometimes 😅If you’re interested go follow @PaynoEth and come say hello 👍🏼 — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 25, 2022

WELCOME! This is the start of something new for me which is always exciting. Come with me on this crazy NFT journey as I share more with what’s going on in my world 🙌🏼 — payno.eth (@PaynoEth) January 25, 2022