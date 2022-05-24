Liam Payne & Maya Henry Call Off Engagement Again

Liam Payne‘s love life is going in a new direction. On Tuesday (May 24), a rep for the pop star confirmed to Billboard that he and Maya Henry have split, ending their nearly yearlong engagement.

According to reporting by People, the “Sunshine” singer and model actually broke things off more than a month ago. And this breakup actually marks the second time Payne and Henry have called things off since getting first engaged back in August 2020. They also split for a bit last June before eventually rekindling things a few months later.

At the time, the former One Direction-er confessed, “I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people” during an interview with the podcast The Diary of a CEO.

“I’ve just not been very good at relationships,” he went on to add. “And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

This time around, Henry has been more vocal about the breakup as well. A day before the split was confirmed, she pleaded with fans to stop sending her photos of Payne with another woman on social media. She wrote in the comments section of one photo, “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”