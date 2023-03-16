×
×
Liam Payne Supports Louis Tomlinson at ‘All of Those Voices’ Documentary Premiere

All of Those Voices is out in theaters on March 22.

Louis Tomlinson (L) and Liam Payne arrive the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 24, 2016 in London, England. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson introduced a new side of him to the world at Thursday’s (March 16) London premiere of his upcoming documentary, All of Those Voices, and his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne was there on the red carpet to support.

In videos shared by fans to Twitter, Payne is seen taking photos and waving to fans as he walks into the premiere, shortly after Tomlinson himself also made his appearance.

The Charlie Lightening-directed All of Those Voices, out in theaters on March 22, will delve into Tomlinson’s life and musical journey, complete with never-before-seen home video footage and behind-the-scenes access to the star’s 2022 world tour.

In a previously released first look, Tomlinson discusses his days in 1D and how he grew to be the member with the most songwriting credits. ““All of a sudden, I felt in control again. The first two and a half years, I just felt like I wasn’t in control of myself or certainly had an influence on the band,” he said of writing songs while in the group. “When I think about how proud I am of One Direction, I think of us as a collective. When I think about what makes me most proud as me as an individual in that band, is definitely having the most writing credits. That makes me feel important to the band, and that’s all I ever wanted when I was a lad.”

