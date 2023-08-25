Liam Payne Hospitalized for ‘Serious Kidney Infection,’ Postpones Tour

Liam Payne has been hospitalized and is postponing his tour, the former One Direction member announced on his social media accounts on Friday (Aug. 25).

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America,” the singer wrote. “Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

“I was beyond excited to come play for you guys,” his message continued. “To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets – so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.”

Accompanying the post on Instagram and X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) was a video message from Payne himself. “This really is the last news that I want to tell you,” he begins glumly, explaining that he had been feeling unwell before his hospitalization. “I’ve just been advised that now is really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this. I have the best people around me trying to help me to recover as I speak. But yeah we’re going to have to reschedule it all.”

He went on to ask fans to keep an eye out for information on how to get their money back before concluding, “I’m looking forward seeing you guys soon. Hopefully we’ll put put on an even bigger and better show.”

The singer was set to perform in Peru, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico in September.

See Liam Payne’s video message and announcement below: